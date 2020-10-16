ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.10.2020 Social News

Dennis Cobblah Lied About His Missing, Resurfaces With Inconsistent Stories – Scribe Clarifies

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Dennis CobblahDennis Cobblah
Listen to article

Scribe Communications has stressed that Dennis Cobblah who was reported missing has returned while explaining that his inconsistent account suggests it was all a prank.

Last Sunday, it can be recalled the Modernghana News carried a story of a missing person in the name of Dennis Cobblah, a cast member in two of the plays of Scribe.

Subsequently on Wednesday, October 14, the missing person resurfaced but with no clear explanation of what had happened.

In a press release from Scribe, the organization says they have discovered inconsistent stories from the close aides of Dennis Cobblah and himself and has hence concluded that he never went missing.

“We have concluded that all this was a prank and by this press release, dissociate ourselves from any news of Dennis Cobblah going missing. Scribe is a brand of integrity”, the press release from Scribe signed by production manager Otabil Arthur reads.

It adds, “We do not know the purpose for this stunt of toying with the emotions of the masses and have no association whatsoever with it. We were only being genuinely human”.

Below is the full press release:

1016202070812-1h830n4ayu-c5db6caa-55c8-4d31-b292-4d5f49130221

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
JB 'Killer’ Sexy DonDon Goes Berserk, Disrupts Court Proceedings
Sissala West District Gets Fire Station
Former Black Stars Captain To Be Buried On November 7
Audio Recordings Of NDC Chairman Was Sent To Israel For Forensic Analysis — Investigator
Deploy Patrol Team To Guard Kumasi-Bawku Highways To Safeguard Passengers Against Robbery — Drivers To Gov’t
Nitiwul Threatens To Sue Lady Accusing Him Of Extorting GHS100 From NaBCo Beneficiaries To Fund His 2020 Campaign
Lashibi: How Robbers Chiseled The Wall To Gain Access To The Bank Vault
Mining Equipment Seized From Galamsey Operators On River Offin
VIDEO: I'm Disappointed In Gyan Brothers For Assaulting The CEO, Asamoah Gyan Is Not Being Managed Well — Nana Kwame
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

We Gave A Year’s Notice Before Stopping Teacher Trainee Allo...
2 minutes ago

JB 'Killer’ Sexy DonDon Goes Berserk, Disrupts Court Procee...
2 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line