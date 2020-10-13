YPYC Announces The 11th YPRM Award Nominees

Africa’s foremost, not- for- profit, pro Youth charity, Young Professionals and Youth Coalition, YPYC, has released the various award categories for the 2020 Young Professionals Role Model (YPRM) version of the prestigious program.

The competitive, non- competitive, and Honorary categories, cover academia to industry, with over thirty (30) coveted awards, earmarked to be handed out to deserving individuals and blue-chip companies.

The Young Professional Role Model Awards, (YPRM) is a permanent feature on the calendar of YPYC, during which high performing corporate entities and individuals are singled out for the meritorious award.

An elated YPYC President, Andy Osei Okrah, announcing the Nominees of the various categories in Accra, said the 2020 edition, is expanded to cover more sectors in Ghana and other Africa countries. The Nominees for the various categories are as follows:

YPRM Overall Male Category

➢Selorm Adadevoh, CEO, MTN Ghana

➢Samuel Kofi Acheampong, CEO, Angel Broadcasting Network ➢Robert Mensah, Eusbett Hotel

YPRM Overall Female Category

➢Dr. (Mrs.) Abena Asomani Antwi, Executive Director, Angel Zoe Foundation ➢Ms. Yawa Hansen-Quao, Executive Director, Emerging Public Leaders, ➢Mrs. Kakra Duffour-Nyarko, CEO, StarLife Assurance

YPRM Overall Organization Category

➢Philanthropy Forum of Ghana

➢Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) ➢Ghana Oil Company (GOIL)

YPRM in Music & Entertainment

➢Kofi Kinaata - Martin King Arthur, Musician ➢Kuami Eugene - Eugene Marfo, Musician ➢KiDi- Dennis Nana Dwamena, Musician

YPRM in Media Excellence (Komla Dumor Award)

➢Umaru Sanda Amadu, Journalist, Citi Media ➢Abdul Moomen, Journalist, GBC

➢Cynthia Tima Yeboah, Media Practitioner, Multi Media

YPRM in Theatre & Creative Arts

➢Clemento Suarez- Clement Ashiteye, Comedian ➢DKB-Dominic Kobina Bonney, Comedian ➢Jacinta Ocansey, Comedian

YPRM in Entrepreneurship Development

➢Nana Ama Yankah, CEO, Naya by Africa

➢Albert Kusi, CEO, HMI Management Services/ Founder LEC Group ➢Dr Richmond Kwame Frimpong, ED, FLF, Africa

YPRM in Health

- Diana Chitsata Mwangala, Nurse/Midwife, Kilifi County &Referral Emergency Hospital, Kenya

- Dr Da Costa Aboagye, Director, Health Promotion, Ghana Health Service

YPRM in Community Empowerment

➢Emmanuel Unda Katana, Teacher, Kenya ➢Mashuuru Residential Project, Team, Kenya

➢Rev. Emmanuel Kyere Diabour, CEO, Youth Preparation For Better Future

Young CEO Role Model – Public Sector

➢Dr. (Mrs.) Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, ED, NBSSI ➢Justin Koduah Frimpong, CEO, YEA

Young CEO Role Model- Private Sector

➢Richmond Anim Damoah, CEO, RAD Communication LLC ➢John Armah, ED JA Venture Capital

The late Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John and the 17-year-old JHS boy Kelvin Odaitei, who locally manufactured a car are among the ten high-profile personalities slated to receive YPRM Honorary Awards in diverse areas.

These shortlisted Nominees emerged as YPYC`s Role Models Most Distinguished Transformational Leaders in the public and corporate world. They are an elite listing of achievers, change-makers, influential and inspiring leaders.

Voting will commence from Monday, October 12 to November 02 2020 to select Gold, Silver, and Bronze slots. Voting will be online via www.votedigital.net OR to Vote dial *920*2020#

The Overall YPRM Awards will be presented to Awardees during the 11th Transform Summit at Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, November 04 2020 at 10:00am.