NSMQ 2020: Presec Wins ‘AirtelTigo Highest Scorer’ Grand Prize

Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec) beat Adisadel College (Adisco) and Opoku Ware Senior High School (Owass) to win the ‘AirtelTigo Highest Scorer Award’ of GHS10,000 at the climax of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz.

The maiden award was introduced to provoke the contestants to desire for excellence which will go a long way to help them become future engineers, teachers, journalists, entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow.

From the preliminary stage to the semi-final, the winning schools won an amount of GHS1,000 to GHS5,000. Some of the schools were Anglican Senior High School; Saint Thomas Aquinas Senior High School; Koforidua Secondary Technical and Agogo State College;

Others were Saint Peters Senior High School; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls Senior High School; Navrongo Senior High School, Saint Augustine’s College; Sunyani Senior High School; Bishop Herman College; Apam Senior High School and Presec, Legon.

Supporting education is one of the focus areas of AirtelTigo’s sustainability initiatives and reflects its commitment to help improve the standard and quality of education in our country, especially the rural communities.

