We Have No Deal With Menzgold Customers — Finance Ministry Clears Air

The Finance Ministry has denied claims Government is going to find a state-led solution to settling the indebtedness of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited.

A purported release from the Finance Ministry had indicated that following a petition by customers of Menzgold to President Nana Akufo-Addo Over their locked up funds, he had directed the Ministry to meet with leadership of the customers in finding state-led solution to the problem as soon as possible.

The said release had pointed out that “it is the expectation of the President that this meeting which is to take place on Thursday 15th of October 2020, will decide the timelines and percentage of payments to deserving customers.”

But the Public Relations Unit of the Finance Ministry has declared the said release fake.

---Daily Guide