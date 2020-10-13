ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Supreme Court Cites Unethical Conduct Against Republic Bank Board Chai...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.10.2020 Headlines

We Have No Deal With Menzgold Customers — Finance Ministry Clears Air

Ken Ofori-AttaKen Ofori-Atta
Listen to article

The Finance Ministry has denied claims Government is going to find a state-led solution to settling the indebtedness of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited.

A purported release from the Finance Ministry had indicated that following a petition by customers of Menzgold to President Nana Akufo-Addo Over their locked up funds, he had directed the Ministry to meet with leadership of the customers in finding state-led solution to the problem as soon as possible.

The said release had pointed out that “it is the expectation of the President that this meeting which is to take place on Thursday 15th of October 2020, will decide the timelines and percentage of payments to deserving customers.”

But the Public Relations Unit of the Finance Ministry has declared the said release fake.

---Daily Guide

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Mfantseman MP Murder: ‘There's Problem With Our National Security Set Up, The Political Class Would Be Taken Unawares’ – NPP's Nyaho-Tamakloe
A/R: 2 Butchered Themselves To Death After Clash Between Taskforce And Armed Robbers At Ejisu
Supreme Court Dismisses Woyome’s Suit Challenging Sale Of His Properties
Mahama Started Free SHS – Naana Jane
Our Free SHS Is A Game-Changer For Females – Bawumia
A/R: Bawumia Commissions 1,000 Tonne Warehouse At Asaam
Akufo-Addo Visits Family Of Slain Mfantseman MP
We'll Mobilize Our Friends And Family To Vote For NDC If After October 12 You Don't Pay Our Cash — Menzgold Customers Threaten
Audio On Arrest Of Gov't Official In The UK Fake — Cyber Security Centre
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

A/R: 2 Butchered Themselves To Death After Clash Between Tas...
2 hours ago

We Have No Deal With Menzgold Customers — Finance Ministry C...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line