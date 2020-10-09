ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
09.10.2020 Education

Chief Laments Neglect Of Ahodwo Akuapeng Anorfo School Project

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Paramount chief of Ahodwo Akuapeng Anorfo community in the Ashanti Region has accused the government of abandoning the Ahodwo Akuapeng Anorfo School Project.

He said, the community has managed to raise funds for the construct Junior High School but due to financial constraints the project has been abandoned. A situation he indicated has led to the abysmal performance of students in his community in the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking to the media during the lifting of the ban on noise making which is part of rites to mark the annual festival, Nana Opare Amankwa revealed that the elders have complained severally to the Municipal Assembly but have proven unsuccessful.

He is therefore appealing to individual and corporate organizations to come to their aid in support of the school project because without education there will not be good Leaders to lead the community and the nation as a whole.

Torching on the annual festival ahead of them, he said, they have developed protocols for the celebration of the festival which has been slated to take place on Sunday 11th October 2020 to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

He urged the youth to stay away from electoral violence ahead of the December Polls.

---ThePressRadio

Education
