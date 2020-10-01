ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
01.10.2020

Desmond Elliot Tasks Nigerians On Unity, Gives Cash To Traders In Surulere

By Henry Ebireri
Lagos lawmaker, Hon Desmond Elliot, on Thursday applauded the courage, commitment and loyalty of nationalists who risked their lives to the pursuit of political emancipation and freedom of the country from colonialism and imperialism.

He also commended Nigerians for sustaining hope for a better nation.

“We have much to be thankful for and a lot more to be hopeful about. This is the time to show commitment. This is the time to bless the good people of Surulere Constituency 1, socialize and communicate with the constituents. We are talking, communicating and empowering the people. As representatives, we must be there for our people; we must listen to the cry of the people. We made a promise a month ago to support some people,” he said.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon Desmond Elliot on Wednesday, September 30 picked the medical bills of Ward G3 Youth Leader, Bolaji Oki.

On Thursday, October 1, the Lagos lawmaker commissioned boreholes in Ward E 1 and Ward F3, Recreation Centre in Ward E. He also gave cash to a lot of people in Surulere Constituency 1.

The lawmaker emphasized healthcare, small scale businesses and conglomerate.

‘’We bother ourselves with things that are not necessary. Tribalism is one of the most disruptive influences confronting us,’’ he said.

The member representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly urged politicians to emulate the spirit of the nationalists, their dedication to duty, their precision and concept of national unity.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Lagos Political, Community and Religious Leaders Forum (LPCRLF), Mr. Alao Taiwo, the representative of Surulere Constituency 1 appealed to political leaders and youths in the country to avoid any action capable of destabilizing the nation.

He enjoined Nigerians to work harder to enhance productivity, reduce unemployment and poverty and ensure prosperity.

‘’The APC Government will continue to attract investments, ensure better terms of trade and improve relations with creditors and development partners’’.

The famous actor advised Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a strong, united and viable nation.

“We have positive achievements and dividends of democracy to report,” he said and commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for focusing on meaningful development projects.

