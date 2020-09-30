'Wee Pastor' Case Against EC Boss Adjourned To October 19

Listen to article

The case of Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of Hezekiah Prayer Ministry who allegedly threatened to cause the death of Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has been adjourned to October 19.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, Assistant Asare Superintendent of Police (ASP) prayed the court for a date.

The court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh obliged prosecution's request and adjourned matter accordingly.

Adjei is currently on GHS100,000 bail by an Accra Circuit court.

Adjei, as part of his bail conditions, is to provide three sureties two of whom are to be public servants earning not less than GHS 2,000 a month.

The accused was ordered to report to the Police twice a week. The court further directed Adjei to deposit his passport to the Court's Registry.

Adjei charged with threat of death, unlawful possession of narcotic plants, assault on public officer, has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution's case was that the complainant was Jean Mensa, the EC boss and that on June 5, this year, the complainant reported to the police that whilst acting in the execution of her statutory duties as Electoral Commissioner, Adjei threatened to cause her death.

The Prosecution said based on that, the complainant was interviewed by the police and statement taken.

ASP Asare said on June, 9 this year, intelligence led to the arrest of Adjei at GREDA Estate in Teshie while granting an interview to a team of journalists in relation to a video made by him on social media.

He said the accused in the said video threatened to cause the death of Mrs. Mensa.

Subsequently, Prosecution said a search conducted on Adjei revealed one infinix 5 mobile phone, a black wallet containing GHC 29.00 and a Voter ID Card.

He said ” also found on the accused was a brown waist pack which contained inter alia; one mobile charger, two suspected aphrodisiac labelled Mr. Q, one brown smoking XL paper and two brown wrapped substance of dried leaves suspected to be a narcotic plant. ”

Prosecution said after the inventory was taken, Adjei admitted ownership.

—Daily Guide