ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.09.2020 Social News

Nurses Strike Hits Hohoe Municipal Hospital

Nurses Strike Hits Hohoe Municipal Hospital
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A strike action declared by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has left the Hohoe Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region with no official to attend to patients.

The Out-Patient Department looks deserted with the absence of nurses.

Patients with new cases were turned away with explanations that nurses are on strike.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that the Records, Surgical Medical Emergency and Chest Clinic Services were opened to attend to patients.

Some patients said they were not attended to because of the strike and described the action as worrying.

Mr Joseph Nukpeza, a farmer, said he was not attended to when he went to the hospital for treatment.

He called on the government to address the issue to enable things to return to normalcy.

The GNA learnt that doctors are working and attending to cases that need their services.

---GNA

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Patients At Ho Municipal Hospital Ask To Go Home Over Strike Action
Health Care Delivery Hit By Nationwide Strike
We Boil Frog-Infested Water Until The Animals Die And We Use It For Soup – Tortibo Chief
Attorney-General Denies ill-will In Atewa Mining Deal
Court Place Injunction On Over 800 Individuals, Developers At Tse Addo
Police Hunts US Pastor For Allegedly Defrauding Businessman
Yeji: Police On Manhunt For Robbers Who Engaged Officers In Gun Battle
Cattle Rustler Lynched, 7 Others Grabbed
Striking Nurses Fight Salaries Commission Over Claims Of ‘Illegal’ Labour Action
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Your Petition Is Opportunistic, Populist; We’re Already Prob...
2 hours ago

Election 2020: We’ll Transport Voters To Polling Stations Fo...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line