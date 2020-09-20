SLIG and FOSDA lead youth peace advocacy in Kumasi

The Substantial Ladies in Governance (SLIG) and the Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) have begun peace advocacy flash mob exercises in Kumasi ahead of National Elections in December.

The exercise which is going through all principal streets, roundabouts and road intersections of the Greater Kumasi area is aimed at sensitizing the public against electoral violence and insecurity.

Young person’s mainly volunteers and members of like-minded youth organisations in governance and peace advocacy joined in holding placards on peace.

The inscriptions were geared towards advocating a violence-free atmosphere ahead of the December 7 elections.

“I have here, dead people don’t vote, stay alive and ballots, not bullets and a whole lot,” National Coordinator for the Substantial Ladies in Governance Linda Akosua Frema readout placards,

She told reporter Ivan Heathcote – Fumador, placing women at the forefront of the Peace advocacy gives it a louder push.

“We are young ladies with a common interest to put female voices to audience and as part of our activities, we have seen the need to bring up a reminder to the public as we prepare for elections, about the need for peace,” she explained.

The walk gathered momentum as the team flashed their placards through busy streets.

A young mother who is part of this advocacy, Dorcas Brefo Donkor asked that politicians place the interest of children and posterity beyond their quest to bully their way to power at all cost.

“I call myself the kids Mum and I am doing this for children. Corona has already done a lot to us and if there is anytime elections have to be peaceful, it should be 2020. Political Parties and stakeholders lets speak against foul language around this time because we need peace,” She admonished.

The walk was also joined by prominent groups like the Ghana Scouts which calls itself messengers of peace.

Some members of the public spontaneously followed the trail, indicative of the public cry for acrimonies that characterize elections, to cease.

“It’s not easy seeing people dying because of elections and personally I just saw them this morning and I decided to join them because I love peace,” Priscilla Asante averred.

The Substantial Ladies in Governance and their partners will on the 21st of September, the International peace day hold social media youth storms on Peace to further this course.

By: Ivan Heathcote - Fumador