Lawyer Kow Essuman Supports The Voiceless Media

A revered follower of the Voiceless Media and Consult, Lawyer Kow Essuman, has donated an Apsonic 125 Aloba Motorbike to the Voiceless Media and Consult to aid its operations.

The gesture, the first of its kind, was motivated by the admiration and confidence that lawyer Kow Essuman has for the Voiceless Media as well as the extreme commitment, dedication, and high professionalism that the management and staff of the Voiceless Media show in their reportage and work.

The Voiceless Media is the first electronic-only newspaper in Ghana which is produced and circulated free of charge on new media platforms. It must be added that lawyer Kow Essuman was one of the few people who encouraged the birth of the Voiceless Media with the seed money when the idea was sold to him shortly after the 2012 Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Ghana.

Its staff are generally volunteers who believe in the Voiceless Media project and the need to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country through fair, firm, objective, and balanced journalism.

Chief Akilu Sayibu who personally received the support of Lawyer Kow Essuman said that they have been motivated and inspired by this kind gesture and will continue to promote good governance and good deeds without hesitation.

The Voiceless Media has been in existence for some time now and has, in recent times, become renowned for its accurate predictions of election outcomes in some constituencies as well as its reliability and credibility in the news reportage.

The Voiceless Media Awards is also a distinguished project which was introduced by the management of the Voiceless Media to recognise private and public personalities who were contributing their best in the areas of development and humanitarian services to society.

The Voiceless Media wishes to thank Lawyer Kow Essuman for this gesture and urge him to continue to do good to society in service to Mother Ghana.