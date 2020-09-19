'God, You’re Not So Wicked To Give Us 4 More Years Of Akufo-Addo; Come Rescue Us' – Mahama

Listen to article

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said God is not so heartless to let Ghanaians suffer another four years under President Nana Akufo-Addo leadership.

“God is not so wicked to give us another four years of Nana Akufo-Addo”, Mr Mahama said on one of his tours in the Bono Region.

Standing through the open roof of an SUV among a horde of supports of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the flagbearer of the biggest opposition party pointed into the heavens and said: “God, you’re not so wicked to give us another four years of Akufo-Addo”.

“God come and save us”.

“Come and rescue us”, Mr Mahama implored.

In a riposte, however, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who shared the short video which captured Mr Mahama making the comment, said: “God has already saved us from you”.

Mr Mahama, who is making a comeback, recently told Ghanaians on the eve of the launch of the NDC’s manifesto that he was coming back because he knows how to fix Ghana.

“In all honesty, I didn’t take the decision to run for a second term as President neither easily, nor quickly.

“I didn’t jump into it. I did it out of a sense of urgency, after I began to contemplate more and more thoroughly about our vulnerabilities as a nation”.

Mr Mahama said: “I run for President because I want to leave a legacy: a solid infrastructure, with 100% access for all. With this legacy, we will build a truly developed Ghana, on a par with the advanced nations”.

“I know how to do it, part of it I’ve already accomplished, and since I know how to do it and the current government doesn’t, I feel I have the moral duty to ask for a second term”, he noted.

He added: “This is not about me, it’s about Ghana and Ghanaians”.

---classfmonline