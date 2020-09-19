ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.09.2020 Headlines

'God, You’re Not So Wicked To Give Us 4 More Years Of Akufo-Addo; Come Rescue Us' – Mahama

'God, You’re Not So Wicked To Give Us 4 More Years Of Akufo-Addo; Come Rescue Us' – Mahama
Listen to article

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said God is not so heartless to let Ghanaians suffer another four years under President Nana Akufo-Addo leadership.

“God is not so wicked to give us another four years of Nana Akufo-Addo”, Mr Mahama said on one of his tours in the Bono Region.

Standing through the open roof of an SUV among a horde of supports of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the flagbearer of the biggest opposition party pointed into the heavens and said: “God, you’re not so wicked to give us another four years of Akufo-Addo”.

“God come and save us”.

“Come and rescue us”, Mr Mahama implored.

In a riposte, however, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who shared the short video which captured Mr Mahama making the comment, said: “God has already saved us from you”.

Mr Mahama, who is making a comeback, recently told Ghanaians on the eve of the launch of the NDC’s manifesto that he was coming back because he knows how to fix Ghana.

“In all honesty, I didn’t take the decision to run for a second term as President neither easily, nor quickly.

“I didn’t jump into it. I did it out of a sense of urgency, after I began to contemplate more and more thoroughly about our vulnerabilities as a nation”.

Mr Mahama said: “I run for President because I want to leave a legacy: a solid infrastructure, with 100% access for all. With this legacy, we will build a truly developed Ghana, on a par with the advanced nations”.

“I know how to do it, part of it I’ve already accomplished, and since I know how to do it and the current government doesn’t, I feel I have the moral duty to ask for a second term”, he noted.

He added: “This is not about me, it’s about Ghana and Ghanaians”.

---classfmonline

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Tension Brews In Nkawkaw As NPP Executives Demand MCE’s Removal
Chief Imam Suspends His Personal Assistant
Bawumia Supports Strategic National Stockpile Establishment
Persons Implicated In Anas' Number 12 Exposé Charged By GFA
Road Safety Authority Ask NDC’s For Blueprint On Legalization Of Okada
ASEPA Planned Demo Against Aygapa Deal Hit With Court Order
Voter Verification: Be Patient – EC Tells Users Of Problematic SMS Short Code
Ho Airport Will Impact Local Economy - Togbe Afede
Voter Exhibition Chaos: Tension Brews At Binduri As 400 Out Of 413 Names Missing; 367 Out Of 371 Missing At Sapeliga
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Tension Brews In Nkawkaw As NPP Executives Demand MCE’s Remo...
1 hour ago

New Voter Roll: Haruna Iddrisu Demands BVDs At Exhibition Ce...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line