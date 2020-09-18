ModernGhanalogo

18.09.2020

Ejisu Youth Happy With Akufo Addo For Bringing Back Boankra Inland Port

By Reporter
1 HOUR AGO

The Young Patriots group of Ejisu constituency have expressed gratitude to President Akufo Addo, for his efforts to bringing back Boankra Inland port into operation.

The port when completed will provide jobs and development to the youth in the Ejisu Municipal Assembly.

The youth of Ejisu and particularly Boankra where the project is sited were full of praise for the President and are looking forward to seeing the project impact the community.

The youth received the announcement with joy when the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in Ejisu, Lawyer John Kumah disclosed to them government efforts at revamping the Boankra Inland Port which was abandoned by the previous NDC government.

It is expected that the Government in the coming months will cut sod for reconstruction works to begin on the Port.

The Boankra Inland Port will link the ports of Tema and Takoradi to the inner parts of Ghana while also enabling trade for Ghana’s neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.

