US Embassy Partners With Mobile Web Ghana To Inaugurate New Cultural And Educational Center

Accra, GHANA – The U.S. Government, through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) of the U.S. Department of State, and in partnership with Mobile Web Ghana, has opened American Corner Agbogba, a new cultural and educational center.

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan cut the ribbon on this new facility on September 18, 2020, during the official inauguration event at Mobile Web Ghana.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Ambassador Sullivan reiterated the purpose and importance of the newly inaugurated American Corner, saying, “A significant aspect of U.S. foreign policy, and a cornerstone of my leadership of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, is investing in people. American Spaces empower individuals, especially future leaders, the young women and men of Ghana, to face the challenges of today and to build a brighter tomorrow.”

The U.S. Embassy partnered with Mobile Web Ghana, a technology and entrepreneurship hub, to establish American Corner Agbobga as a place for innovation, networking, and information sharing. The space also provides internet access, computers, books and other resources, and hosts interesting speakers and activities.

Program topics include coding, STEM education for women and girls, media literacy, and entrepreneurship. American Corner Agbogba is open to the public from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, except local holidays.

American Corner Agbobga is one of more than 600 American Spaces located around the world and builds on the more than $12 million that the U.S. Department of State through ECA has committed worldwide to the American Spaces program. American Spaces are inviting, free to the public, learning and gathering spaces that promote interaction among local communities and the United States, where individuals can learn more about the United States, U.S. higher education, and our exchange program opportunities, in addition to fostering life-long learning.

For more information about the American Spaces program in Ghana, visit gh.usembassy.gov and follow @USEmbassyGhana on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Visit mobilewebghana.org for more information about Mobile Web Ghana or follow @MobileWebGhana on Facebook and Twitter.