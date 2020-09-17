ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.09.2020 Social News

BECE Candidate Delivers Baby Boy During Exams

File image
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
File image

A candidate sitting for the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region went into labour on Monday, few minutes after the arrival of the first examination paper.

The candidate was rushed to the Maame Krobo Health Centre but was referred to Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital where she was delivered of a baby boy.

The Afram Plains South District Director of Education, Mustapha Haruna Appiah, confirmed the incident to Nkawkaw-based 'Agoo FM'.

The Education Director said three pregnant candidates and three nursing mothers are taking part in the exams in the district.

He said, “these candidates are being provided special attention and support to enable them to take the exams.”

About 1,039 candidates are sitting for the ongoing BECE in Kwahu Afram Plains South District. There are 13 absentees made up of four boys and nine girls.

Teenage pregnancy is prevalent in the district due to high rate of poverty.

The District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains South, George Ofori, told 'Starr News' on Wednesday that the exams had been smooth so far but expressed concern over cases of teenage pregnancy.

The DCE gave an assurance to invest more to tackle the teenage pregnancy menace in the district.

He, however, urged parents to be more responsible.

----Kasapa FM

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
E\R: Tortibo Residents Share Water With Frogs
Border Closure Prevents 8 Foreign BECE Candidates From Writing
Kumasi: Group Angry Over Alleged Relocation Of Film Village From Kunsu To Sekyere
Two Suspects In Yaw Benneh Killing Denied Bail
Court Convicts Manager For Defaulting In Paying SSNIT
Five Killed In Car Crash On Accra-Cape Coast Road, Others Injured
Daboya: Bagre Dam Spillage Kills 4-Year-Old Girl
Don’t Undermine Ya Na’s Authority – Dagbang Forum Warns
GSR Sub -Contractors Commits to Partner Host Communities for Development.
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

E\R: Tortibo Residents Share Water With Frogs
17 minutes ago

'You Don't Want To Graduate And Get A Life In Okada Riding, ...
46 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line