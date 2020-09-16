Ghana Votes 2020: CPP Opens Doors For Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates

One of Ghana's opposition parties the Convention People's Party (CPP) has opened official nominations for the party's aspiring parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2020 elections in December.

The opening of nominations is expected to run from 10th to 17th September 2020.

The CPPs General Secretary Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah said any member of the party who wants to be considered a candidate to contest in the forthcoming election should have paid his or her membership dues in full.

Candidates seeking nomination should have registered in the very constituency he or she wants to contest as a parliamentary candidate.

In a letter to party members dated 8th September 2020, the General Secretary said the “candidate must demonstrate belief and commitment to the ideology and philosophy of the party and be prepared to contest at the primaries to be organized in the constituency.”

Nana Jantuah said prospective candidates or their representatives can purchase the attached Nomination Form from the Regional Secretariat for a non-refundable fee of GH¢200.00 and a nomination filing fee of GH¢1000.00.

According to the letter, made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, the opening of the nominations should be communicated in the Regions through the local media.

The letter reminded aspiring CPP aspiring parliamentary candidates to note that under the amended party constitution, polling station executives form part of the electorate at constituency party conferences t be held later.

“The importance of organizing polling stations executives cannot, therefore, be underestimated,” the letter emphasized and added that “the closing date and other relevant details s shall be communicated” to members later.

