Akufo-Add Flies To Niger For 57th ECOWAS Summit

President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for the 57th Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit being held in Niger.

A statement from the Presidency said Mr Akufo-Addo departed Ghana on Monday, 7th September 2020, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which is being held in Niamey, capital of the Republic of Niger.

The meeting of the Heads of State will discuss matters such as the COVID-19 situation in West Africa, the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme, and the political impasse in Mali. Additionally, they will also consider reports from the 44th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level, and the 84th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, which preceded the Summit, the statement indicated.

“President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP; Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry,” it said.

“The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 7th September 2020, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.”

