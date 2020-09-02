National Watch Urges Akufo-Addo To Honour His Promise Of Probing Military Brutalities

A group calling itself the National Watch has charged President Akufo-Addo to honour his promise to have a committee probe the military brutalities recorded under his government.

Find the full press release from the group below:

For Immediate Release

September 2, 2020

PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO MUST FOR ONCE HONOR HIS PROMISE TO PROBE MILITARY BRUTALITIES

NATIONAL WATCH wishes to urge President Nana Akufo Addo to clear the lingering skepticism about his Government's ability to honor the promise to set up a Committee to investigate military brutalities and physical preventions that characterized the recently ended Voters' registration exercise.

The scepticism of NATIONAL WATCH stem from the outcomes of many cases the President had ordered probes into, almost all of which have ended up as 'dead issues'.

Some of these cases include; a probe ordered somewhere in 2018 into the Australia Visa scandal issues, another one also ordered in September 2018, following a petition by the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo against the Audit Service Board Chair, Prof Edward Duah Agyemang about interference in the former's constitutional mandate, another probe ordered in March 2019 into the issue of Cedi depreciation, a probe ordered into Maritime Authority CEO, Kwame Owusu's miss-use of public funds and issues of conflict of interest.

Others were, Ahmed Suale's Assassination, a promise/probe into Ebony Reigns accident and death which according to President Akufo Addo was to mark a departure from the excessive carnage on our roads, Contract for Sale probe against Public Procurement Authority CEO ordered in August 2019, a probe into National Youth Authority procurement illegalities also ordered in September 2019, NPP Vice Regional Chair, Ekow Ewusi and other NPP party/Govt officials involvement in illegal mining and missing excavator issues and another probe ordered in April 2020 into lockdown brutalities visited on some Ghanaians etc, all of which ended up in unsatisfactory and or questionable ways.

Suffice to say that the President has in the face of the reported brutalities contradicted himself in his utterances about the suffered brutalities; he at one point claimed to be unaware of any recorded brutality during the registration exercise, at another time claimed the victims of the brutalities were only engaging in divisive politics, only to later assure of a probe, calling into question his sincerity and candour on the matter.

It is also worth recalling the NPP's General Secretary, John Boadu's insult on Volta region Chiefs, tagging them as political party agents.

That, together with the President's unhelpful conduct and utterances go to the heart of the matter that the Akufo Addo-led NPP Government are only executing, particularly the 2020 elections from a " Devilish Goebbelsian strategy" document; a 41-page campaign document titled "NPP Campaign 2020 Planning and Organization", compiled by the National Campaign Manager which promotes use of lies & communist inferior tactics.

Among other things, the 41-page document at page 10 states "Be consistent (even with lies)". It further notes on page 13 that: "Ethnicity matters - it affects political fortunes; issues of internal migration in BA, Western and Ashanti; fringe communities settler communities, Nasara and Zongo".

The above obviously formed basis for the senseless and plain wicked actions including demolitions/displacements, brutalities and physical preventions witnessed before and during the Voters registration exercise in Banda (Bono region), Asawase, Upper Denkyira East & West, Tema East/Tema Central, Ayawaso West Wuogon etc, which is inimical to Ghana's development and democracy, requiring Voices of Reason to rise and speak up.

God bless our homeland Ghana.

And make it great and strong.

Thank you

Group Spokespersons

Susie Afua Adoboe (Mrs)

0242567130

Nana Adubea Koranteng

0267790077

Kofi Adoli

0244882790

Koku Mawuli Nanegbe

0243388488