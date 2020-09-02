Hold On To Your Belief, Be Possible About The Future — Dzifa Gomashie Encourages Youth

Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie has urged the youth to hold onto their beliefs and what they want to achieve in life, so as to achieve success.

She was speaking with a number of young men and women at a skills empowerment initiative put together by Avance Media and Talent TAHUF Foundation.

The program which is facilitated by Bright Hodzor, known popularly as the Celebrity Painter in Ho and Aflao respectively, is sponsored by AGATEX Paints.

With additional support and partnership from Values For Life, Dominion Paints, Young Heart Foundation, the young men and women are undergoing training in painting and interior design during the workshop.

Also, the organizers and workshop participants program will paint the Akpokploe Health Center as as part of their contribution to giving it a face-lift.

The workshop will teach on topics such as Introduction to Painting, Painting Techniques, and, Designs and Artwork Production.

After familiarizing herself all that's happening at the worship, Hon. Dzifa Gomashie further encouraged the young participants to commit all their energies at acquiring enough knowledge during the program so as to support their lots in life.

She also used the opportunity to share nose mask to the participants so as to respects the Covid 19 Protocols.