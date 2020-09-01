Biakoye Holds Social Auditing At Bowiri Amanfrom

The Chiefs and people of Bowiri Amanfrom in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region have agreed to rehabilitate an old pump that supplied water to the community some years ago but has had problems for some time now.

The decision was taken at the social auditing forum organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the community to empower them and make sure duty bearers are held responsible.

The chairman for the occasion, Mr Emmanuel Ampah expressed delight for the programme and commended NCCE for such a wonderful programme.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Hon. Comfort Attah assured the community that the water system will be fixed and upgraded with larger holding pumping capacities.

She, therefore, asked the people to help sustain it with revenue generation.

On his part the District Director of NCCE at Biakoye, Rev.Leonard Aglomasa said the Social Auditing is not an event, but a process, he added that NCCE will follow-up on the resolution of the identified challenge until water is provided for the use of the citizens in Bowiri Amanfrom.

Rev. Aglomasa was grateful to the European Union for the support in executing the programme. He told the gathering that COVID-19 was still around and everybody must make sure all protocols were observed.

Thanking the gathering, the Assemblyman for the area, Hon. Cephas Agbe was grateful to NCCE and said: "I hope you would be a valuable resource avenue for us in the future for the outstanding engagement with us."

Eleven member Social Auditing Committee was formed and inaugurated at the end of the engagement to see to the implementation of the project.