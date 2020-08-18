School Of Hygiene Students Boycott Final Exams Over Unpaid Allowances

Students of the Ghana School of Hygiene say they have boycotted their final examination over their outstanding allowances unpaid by government.

The students say the allowances have been in arrears since 2017 and government has reneged on multiple assurances to pay them.

On Monday the Chief Director at the Sanitation Ministry Noah Tumfo assured the students a committee is being put together to address their challenge after they besieged the premises.

But the students say they have no confidence in the assurance.

President of the Korlebu Teaching Hospital School of Hygiene Free heart Ampomah told Morning Starr that government is taking them for granted.

“If these allowances are not paid, it’ll affect us because we have boycotted our exit exams. We have boycotted the exams because when we write the exams and exit, the monies won’t be paid. If you are out of school you can’t fight for the money, once you go out they won’t pay us. Even those who finished eight and ten years have just been given their clearance, what is the probability that if I finish school I’m going to get the job but if I get my allowance now I can start something with it,” he said.

He added: “We have decided to picket at the ministry until our monies are paid. Unless they come and brutalise us. President Akufo-Addo promised that he was going to pay our allowances and in 2017, they came for our data but to date, nothing has been paid. We are supposed to take GHc400 per month for 10 months”.

