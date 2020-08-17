Thieves Break Into Kwesi Pratt’s Office; Safe Broken, Laptop, Phone Stolen

Thieves have reportedly burgled Kwesi Pratt Jnr’s office at Kokomlemle in Accra.

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper reported to work this morning Monday August 17 only to realise his office has been ransacked.

A laptop and a phone belonging were taken away.

The intruders broke the main door and gained access into the office.

Mr Pratt Jr’s safe where some amount of cash was kept was also broken.

Watch images below: