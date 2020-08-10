Tain: Deputy Bono Regional Minister Commissions Four Clinics

Access to healthcare in the Tain District has been given a major boost as the Deputy Bono Regional Minister Mr. Siaka Stevens commissioned four fully furnished clinics for use by the residents of the area.

Each clinic consists of Out Patient Department (OPD), Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), male and female ward, maternity ward, office dispensary, toilet, and bath.

The clinics which were sponsored by Nardi with Family and Friends led by Madamfo Ghana Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization have Nurses quarters attached and mechanized borehole at each of the facility located Seikwa-Tanokrom, Taidene, Njau-Tanoso, and Tainso.

In his remarks at the commissioning, the Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to the Madamfo Ghana Foundation for assisting to help improve the health conditions of residents in the area.

He entreated all to support the government in the collective duty of making healthcare and other developmental projects more accessible and available for all Ghanaians.

He calls for a compact partnership between government and all stakeholders including the private sector, civil society organizations, religious and traditional authorities, and non-governmental organizations to provide the needed services to the people.

Mr.Siaka Stevens entreated all to adhere to the safety protocols put in place by the government and the Ghana health service to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Enoch Sunday, Deputy Country Director of Madamfo Ghana Foundation said his outfit seeks to address developmental challenges in various communities in the country through their cherished and noble sponsors which a lot of communities have benefited from in areas such as Education, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Shelter, Donations, and others.

He, therefore, appealed to all the stakeholders of the clinics to ensure the facility undergo periodic maintenance to continue to serve its purposes and prolong it life span.

The District Chief Executive Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh called on all staff and managers of the facilities to honour the benevolence of the Madamfo Ghana Foundation by making judicious use of the facilities and exhibit professional conduct and behavior.

She reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to continue working with the Madamfo Ghana Foundation and other stakeholders to ensure the district gets the best possible development.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for the Tain constituency Mr. Gabriel Osei said the only way Ghanaians can reward the NPP government for the numerous projects and interventions put in place is by renewing its mandate come December 7, 2020.

The Chiefs and residents of the various communities who could not hid their joy expressed their appreciation to the Government and the Madamfo Ghana Foundation for coming into their aid to alleviate their plight.