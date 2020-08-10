ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Never Baptizes Women!!...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.08.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Nine More Die

Covid-19: Nine More Die
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Nine more patients have succumbed to covid-19.

This pushes the death toll to 215.

The cumulative case count has increased to 41,003.

This was after 470 new cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed on its website on Sunday, 9th August.

Meanwhile, 38,330 persons have so recovered from the virus while active cases stand at 2,458.

Six persons are currently in critical condition.
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Mahama Announces $10billion Infrastructural Plan To Finish A...
2 hours ago

Election 2020: Yaa-Naa Calls For Issue-Based Campaign
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line