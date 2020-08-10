Covid-19: Nine More Die

Nine more patients have succumbed to covid-19.

This pushes the death toll to 215.

The cumulative case count has increased to 41,003.

This was after 470 new cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed on its website on Sunday, 9th August.

Meanwhile, 38,330 persons have so recovered from the virus while active cases stand at 2,458.

Six persons are currently in critical condition.