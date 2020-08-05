Man Jailed 11years For Defiling Minor

A 30- year old, Francis Ayivi, a Private Security Officer, has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for defiling an 11-year old girl.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur, convicted Ayivi on his own plea of guilty to the charge of defilement.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, said the complainant (name withheld) who is an Aunt to the victim, is a Seamstress and lives in the same house as the convict at Twifo Eduabeng in the Central Region.

He said in March this year, the girl who lived in Accra came for a vacation and was staying with the complainant.

Sometime in June the convict's girlfriend sent the victim to go for some fruits from Ayivi and on reaching there, he forcefully had sex with her in his room.

After the act, the Prosecutor said the convict threatened to harm her if she dared disclosed what had transpired to anybody.

He took advantage of the situation and on Friday, July 17, the convict went to the girl's room while the complainant was away and again had sex with her.

On Monday, July 20, Chief Inspector Bediako said, the complainant noticed some changes in the sitting position of the girl and after some interrogations, she disclosed her sexual ordeal to her Aunt.

According to the Prosecutor, the woman made a report to the Domestic Violence and Victim support Unit (DOVVSU) at Twifo Praso where Police report forms were issued for the girl to be sent to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The Prosecutor told the Court that the medical report indicated that the girl's hymen was missing and the convict was arrested and arraigned.

---GNA