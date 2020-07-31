Eid-ul-Adha: Pray For A Peaceful Election 2020 – Akufo-Addo To Muslims

President Akufo-Addo is urging all Muslims to use the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations to pray for peace as the nation prepares for the 2020 polls.

President Akufo-Addo made the call in a statement to the Muslim community wishing them well ahead of their celebration.

“Eid-ul-Adha is a celebration of the true essence of Islam, peace, and submission to the will of Allah. I pray we use the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to reflect on the spirit of sacrifice and loyalty that inspired Prophet Ibrahim to accept Allah’s command to sacrifice his son Ishmael. Our nation requires that we sacrifice our abilities and talents to the nation-building of a Ghana Beyond Aid.”

“I urge all Muslims to take advantage of this Holy Month of Zhul-hajj to pray for the peace of our nation, as we count down to election 2020.”

President Akufo-Addo assured the general public of creating opportunities for all but not a particular section of people.

“On my part, I pledge to continue to do my utmost to help build a society of opportunities for all, irrespective of creed, ethnicity, or gender.”

The President further urged Muslims to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols during the Eid celebrations.

“Even as we celebrate, I urge all of us to continue to observe the protocols that will keep us safe from COVID-19. I am confident that, Insha Allah, next year, we shall celebrate together in a more brotherly and sisterly fashion.”

