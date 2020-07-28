Jane Naana Condemns Voter Registration Violence

The running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman has condemned the instances of violence and lawlessness during the voter registration exercise.

In an address during her outdooring as running mate, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the needless violence was unbefitting of Ghana’s democracy.

She also noted that the violence was also adding to a process that had been made tricky by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As if this is not bad enough, the level of violence, brute force, blood-letting and sheer breakdown of law and order in an otherwise straightforward act of registering to vote is unbefitting of this nation that was until recently, a fulcrum of democracy in our region.”

Most notably, the MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson faced calls for her resignation after she discharged a firearm at a voter registration centre in her constituency during a scuffle.

A man was also stabbed to death during a clash at a voter registration centre in Banda following an altercation between some New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC supporters.

Also, a point of concern during the process as been the undue prominence at some registration centres, which the Electoral Commission has warned against.

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), for example, advised political parties to check the conduct of its party agents and members at the registration centres.

In her remarks, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghana’s politics needed to “deviate from this unproductive path of injustice and non-peace.”

“Ghana does not belong to any select few. We The People, all of us, are the protectors and owners of this country for our collective good and for that of generations unborn.”

