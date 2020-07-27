Youth Wing of NDC USA Calls for Reforms to Prevent Lynching of Women Accused of “Witchcraft”

Listen to article

The recent lynching of the 90 year old Akua Denteh in the Savannah Region has caused a lot of anger in Ghana. The youth wing of the NDC in the USA is encouraging lawmakers across the country to propose laws and bring changes to how situations like this should be handled.

It’s been almost a week after Madam Denteh’s death and the ensuing nationwide resentment against such barbaric acts, we are yet to see any legislatures even try to discuss the issues of such nature in the country.

There has been a lot of such incidents in the past, including the neglect of our elderly in so called witch camps especially in the northern part of Ghana. Of course, in politics, talking about doing something is one thing. Doing it is another.

People have been complaining about these so called soothsayers and prophets for so many years, and it always finds a way to just go away. But this time it won’t go away. This is one of those opportunities in which we could really gain ground both as NDC and NPP by finding the commonality and really addressing something that is beyond politics.

The unjustified killing of Madam Denteh and a lot like her has little by little changed people's wrong assumptions of religion in Ghana. A nonpartisan law needs to address all these challenges. Victims of such crimes must be compensated and anyone involved should be punished severely.

The law among other things should make lynching a specific, non-bailable offence, punishable by a maximum of life imprisonment. The Law must also compel security officers to preemptively identify attacks and to intervene without delay. Failure to do so would result in discharge and punishment for dereliction of duty.

When a lynching does happen, a charge must be laid within few months or a review committee in parliament will investigate, and the respective region or community must compensate the victim’s family. This I believe will prevent such barbarism from happening again.

Emmanuel Abudu

Youth Organizer NDC USA

