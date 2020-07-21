Man Arrested After Bathing 23-Year-Old Boy With Hot Water Over Girlfriend [Photos]

Reports reaching A2zgh.com’s desk indicates that a man with name given as Paul has poured hot water on a 23-year-old boy over an alleged misunderstanding that ensues between them over a girlfriend.

Our investigations have it that the 23-year-old Daniel who is currently under medical treatment after sustaining severe skin burns is alleged to be the boyfriend of Tina.

After several stays at Aketeyieso a suburb in the Obuasi Municipality, he returned and had his girlfriend pregnant for 5 months without his consent.

Tina narrating the ordeal revealed that Paul after several sexual advances took her to a hotel after her boyfriend left her for work at aketekyieso.

“Paul took me to a hotel at ‘nanaponko’, so after reaching the place I went out, right after my come back, he gave me an already opened malt which I suggest he poured in something that I don’t know, so I fell deeply asleep, right after there, I became pregnant later,” she narrated.

Mother of the 15-year-old girl named, Tawiah, revealed that Paul has been taking Tina to hotels that she isn’t in the known of after the boyfriend Daniel left to Obuasi for work.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to A2zgh.com indicated that Paul with the help of his friend attacked Daniel with hot water.

She also revealed that the 38-year-old man targeted the victim’s eye of which his eyes were saved by a cap that he was wearing.

“Only hot water cannot burn the body like this, I must say that the man diluted the hot water with acid and tried burning his face with it,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Tina the 15-year-old girl is currently pregnant for 5 months with another 8-months old child.

The 38-year-old Paul is currently in the custody of the police pending further investigations.

Below are photos...