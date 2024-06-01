ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 01 Jun 2024 Social News

Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra highway

  Sat, 01 Jun 2024
Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra highway
LISTEN

Community members besieged an accident scene, at Ohene-Nkwanta near Konongo on the Kumasi-Accra highway, forcefully opened the compartments of the tanker truck, and began siphoning the diesel.

The intervention by police and military officers could not stop them from taking the diesel.

One person died in the head-on collision involving the three vehicles.

The accident involved a tanker truck loaded with diesel, a Toyota Camry, and a VIP-branded bus.

The accident occurred at about 7 am on Saturday. The driver of the Toyota Camry died on the spot, while the other occupant and the driver of the tanker truck and his assistant sustained injuries and have been hospitalized.

The tanker truck was carrying 36,000 litres of diesel, which was being transported to Kumasi from Accra.

Officers from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service had a challenging time clearing the accident scene and removing the trapped bodies from the completely damaged Toyota Camry.

61202453608-txobsfer5l-61202451231-truck-2

The tanker truck and the wrecked Toyota Camry were subsequently towed to the Konongo Divisional Police Command.

Asante Akim Central Municipal Fire Commander, D.O 3 Joseph Bryden gave details of the incident to Citi News.

“There were three casualties, two injured and one reported dead, the Konogo fire team was swift and was able to minimise carnage,” he said.

Mohammed Zakaria, the owner of the tanker truck, could not readily quantify his losses and described the siphoning of the diesel as unfortunate.

-Citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra highway Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra high...

2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful We're experiencing normal 'light off', not dumsor — Ursula Owusu

2 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu, others would've been jailed over the double salary issue if gov'...

2 hours ago

All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia 

2 hours ago

BoG records GH10.5billion loss in 2023 BoG records GH₵10.5billion loss in 2023

2 hours ago

Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia

2 hours ago

'419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, Ill legalise Okada if elected president – Mahama to Okada riders '419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, I’ll legalise “Okada” if elected p...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Public discourse wont influence judge – Lawyer Ambulance case: Public discourse won’t influence judge – Lawyer

2 hours ago

Police escort rider crashes to death Police escort rider crashes to death

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpas motion to dismiss charges an extension of public theatrics – AG Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa’s motion to dismiss charges an extension of public...

Just in....
body-container-line