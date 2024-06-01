E/r: Okyenhene Urges Elites To Support Community Development

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has called on the privileged members of society to return to their roots and contribute to the development of their communities.

Speaking at a durbar organized by the Adonten division of the Akyem Abuakwa State as part of his 25th anniversary celebration on the Ofori Panin stool, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin acknowledged the achievements of citizens from Kukurantumi and Tafo who have risen to prominent positions.

He highlighted the educational prominence of the Adonten division, evident in the numerous educational institutions in Kukurantumi and Tafo. Osagyefuo noted that many influential figures in the Information Technology industry and other sectors are contributing to national development.

He urged those in high places to support Okyeman’s development agenda and encouraged unity within the Adonten division, despite existing conflicts. He emphasized following traditional and customary procedures to resolve chieftaincy disputes.

In his address, the Adontenhene Daasebre Boamah Darko praised the Okyenhene for his exceptional leadership and service over the past 25 years. He mentioned numerous developmental projects led by the Okyenhene, including the construction of ten basic schools, named the Amoatia Ofori Panin Model Schools, the establishment of the University College of Agriculture, Environment and Science, and various initiatives to combat climate change and global warming.

The Adonten division is the second in command in the Akyem Abuakwa State, with over 155 towns and villages under its administration, including Kukurantumi, Tafo, Asuom, Apapam, Takyiman, Osiem, Adoagyiri, Nkronso, and Akooko.

The Adontenhene oversees the administration of the Akyem Abuakwa State in the absence of the Okyenhene.