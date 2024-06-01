Hon.Kwasi Afrifa Supports ASECTECH SRC with GHC5,000, pledges to facilitate school bus acquisition

In a generous gesture, Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 general elections, has donated GHC5000 to the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of Asankrangwa Secondary Technical School (ASECTECH).

The donation was made during the school's SRC celebration on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Afrifa acknowledged ASECTECH's progress over the years. However, he also highlighted the school's need for basic facilities and infrastructure to compete with other institutions.

Hon. Afrifa specifically mentioned the incomplete school entrance and the lack of a school wall, which was also raised by the headmaster in his earlier speech. Hon. Afrifa reiterated his commitment to changing the infrastructural narrative of the school if given the mandate.

In addition to his financial donation, Hon. Afrifa pledged to facilitate the acquisition of a bus for the school. "The bus would greatly benefit the students by providing them with safe and reliable transportation for school-related activities and excursions," he said.

The headmaster of the school, MR. Christopher Anowie and the SRC expressed their gratitude to Hon. Afrifa through Mr. Abednego who was the MC for the occasion for his generous support and his commitment to improving the school's infrastructure. He stated that his donation would go a long way in addressing some of the school's most pressing needs.

Hon. Afrifa's donation and his pledge to support the school's development were met with praise from the students, staff, and community members. They are hopeful that his election as Member of Parliament will bring about positive changes and improvements to ASECTECH.

This donation and pledge underscore Hon. Afrifa's commitment to education and his desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of the students of ASECTECH. It is a testament to his belief in the power of education to transform lives and communities.