Haruna Iddrisu, others would've been jailed over the double salary issue if gov't is truly targeting NDC MPs — Afenyo-Markin

Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament, has refuted allegations that the Akufo-Addo administration is targeting Minority Leader Cassiel Ato-Forson due to his criticisms of the government.

In an exclusive interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse show on May 31, 2024, the Effutu legislator dismissed claims of political persecution, asserting that these accusations are baseless.

"It is unfounded to suggest that individuals are being prosecuted solely because of their criticism of the government," Afenyo-Markin stated. He cited the example of Haruna Iddrisu, a prominent critic of the government, who was not prosecuted in connection with the double salary issue.

“If the government intended to prosecute opposition MPs for criticizing them, then figures like Haruna Iddrisu, Armah Kofi Buah, Mahama Ayariga, and others would have faced legal action over the double salary issue,” he added.

The Majority Leader explained that the double salary issue was a straightforward matter that could have resulted in the imprisonment of many NDC MPs. However, President Akufo-Addo opted to have them reimburse the funds instead of facing trial, aiming to avoid tarnishing Parliament’s image and causing public discontent.

Reports indicated that approximately 48 Members of Parliament, who served as ministers under the previous NDC administration, were alleged to have received double salaries. This led to an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, citing actions contrary to Section 124 (1) of the Criminal and Other Offence Act 1960 (Act 29) as amended in 2012, Act 849, which pertains to the offense of stealing.

Among the NDC MPs implicated were Alban Bagbin, Haruna Iddrisu, E.T. Mensah, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, Eric Opoku, Inusah Fuseini, Mahama Ayariga, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, among others.

Afenyo-Markin urged Ghanaians to dismiss claims that prosecutions related to the ambulance procurement controversy are politically motivated reaction to criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration.