We're experiencing normal 'light off', not dumsor — Ursula Owusu

Social News Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
SAT, 01 JUN 2024
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has reassured Ghanaians that the current power outages are not indicative of a power crisis, commonly referred to as "Dumsor."

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, she emphasized that these outages are have always been part of the system.

According to Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, what the nation is experiencing is merely routine power interruptions. She said they are not severe and prolonged outages that could be described as dumsor.

“You can talk about Dumsor today? What we are experiencing is just light off and that has been with us all these years and it is nothing new,” she stated.

She contrasted the current situation with the more severe power issues in the past, highlighting that previous prolonged outages were much more detrimental.

She recounted a recent incident during her press conference when the lights went off for five minutes but quickly resumed, illustrating her point that the situation is manageable and temporary.

The Minister's comments come amid growing public concern about the stability of the national power supply. Many Ghanaians have been drawing parallels to the Dumsor crisis, which significantly impacted daily life and the economy. However, Owusu-Ekuful's statements aim to alleviate fears by framing the current outages as part of the normal fluctuations in power supply that the country has experienced over the years.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also touched on the broader economic context, acknowledging that the country is facing economic hardships. While she did not elaborate extensively on this issue during the interview, her acknowledgment suggests an awareness of the multifaceted challenges Ghanaians are dealing with. The economic difficulties, coupled with power outages, have heightened public scrutiny and demand for government accountability.

While the Communications Minister downplays the severity of the current power outages, her remarks underscore a critical need for effective communication and management of public expectations. By differentiating between routine power interruptions and a full-blown power crisis, Owusu-Ekuful seeks to reassure the public of a more improved system.

