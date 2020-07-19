Bawku: Hassan Ayariga Join Farmers To Display His Farming Skills

Listen to article

The Founder/Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Dr. Hassan Ayariga on Saturday joined farmers in Bawku in the Upper East Region to demonstrate his farming skills.

he demonstrated to farmers how to weed in the farm using the hoe.

Dr. Hassan Ayariga further demonstrated to farmers how to apply fertiliser on their maize farm at the early stage of the crop.

He advised farmers to adopt improved seed methods to double yields as compared to the conventional ways.

Dr. Hassan later distributed some bags of fertilisers to the farmers.

He is monitoring the ongoing voter registration exercise at the various registration centres in the Bawku municipality.