Bawku: Hassan Ayariga Join Farmers To Display His Farming Skills By Atubugri Simon Atule Listen to articleThe Founder/Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Dr. Hassan Ayariga on Saturday joined farmers in Bawku in the Upper East Region to demonstrate his farming skills. he demonstrated to farmers how to weed in the farm using the hoe. Dr. Hassan Ayariga further demonstrated to farmers how to apply fertiliser on their maize farm at the early stage of the crop. He advised farmers to adopt improved seed methods to double yields as compared to the conventional ways. Dr. Hassan later distributed some bags of fertilisers to the farmers. He is monitoring the ongoing voter registration exercise at the various registration centres in the Bawku municipality. Atubugri Simon Atule Upper East Regional Correspondent
Bawku: Hassan Ayariga Join Farmers To Display His Farming Skills
The Founder/Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Dr. Hassan Ayariga on Saturday joined farmers in Bawku in the Upper East Region to demonstrate his farming skills.
he demonstrated to farmers how to weed in the farm using the hoe.
Dr. Hassan Ayariga further demonstrated to farmers how to apply fertiliser on their maize farm at the early stage of the crop.
He advised farmers to adopt improved seed methods to double yields as compared to the conventional ways.
Dr. Hassan later distributed some bags of fertilisers to the farmers.
He is monitoring the ongoing voter registration exercise at the various registration centres in the Bawku municipality.