United Citizens Of Zongoiri Donates To Bulinga Health Centre

United Citizens of Zongoiri made up of son and daughters of Zongoiri both home and abroad whose aim is to turn around the developmental challenges and to improve the lives of residents has donated health equipment to the Bulinga health centre to help run the facility.

Bulinga health centre and its unique geographical location in the north-south corner of Zebilla of Bawku West, is close proximity to the neighbouring Gambaga Scap in the North East Region and Togo, and so, a significant volume of patients/clients are drawn from these places.

The items which worth thousands of Ghana cedis include; 2 infrared thermometer gun, 3 hospital beds, Veronica buckets, 10 mattresses, 6 OPD chairs and 5 benches.

Dr. Joseph Ayembilla, leader of the United Citizens Zongoiri said the rationale for the donation and forming the group was to come together as Citizens of Zongoiri to develop the area.

Dr. Joseph Ayembilla noted that the group is nonpolitical and that it was initiated to help fill the developmental gaps in Zongoiri and its environs.

Dr. Joseph called on Ghana Health Service to elevate the health centre into a hospital status considering the growing population size.

Receiving the items, the District Directorate of Health Services Alhassan Lawal expressed gratitude to the united Citizens of Zongoiri and called on others to emulate same.

Mr Lawal said as part of efforts by the district directorate of health services, the office of directorate has renovated Bulinga health centre with funding from their IGF.

He lauded the staff of the facility for their commitment in serving the people.

Naba Asuguru Abugbabilla II, Chief of Zongoiri was excited for the initiative and said he is ever ready to release land for any other developmental projects that the group may want to execute in his jurisdiction.

Naba Asurugu admonished his subjects to be each other’s keeper and desist from all forms of criminal activities noting that Zongoiri as peaceful and the focus of the people is development.

However, the medical assistant of Bulinga health centre, Amoro Peter said telecommunication services in the area pose a challenge to their daily activities whenever they had to communicate or send information to seek assistance from the district health directorate.