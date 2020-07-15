It's A Curse To Embezzle Funds, Items Donated To Orphanage Homes — Philanthropist Warns

Listen to article

Philanthropist and the founder of Stacy Foundation, Stacy M. Amewoyi has said the practice where some orphanage home owners squander or embezzle donations has become rampant and warned such people to desist from such practices.

Speaking from her base in the USA with Cape Coast's finest radio presenter in an exclusive virtual interview, Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central revealed that it is a curse for anyone to use the poor and marginalized as a decoy to seek for donations and use it for their personal aggrandisement.

She pleaded with the government and state agencies to help philanthropists and benevolent individuals who want to transport items through our harbours from abroad to be given to orphanage homes in the interest of the less privileged in the society.

Some years ago, international undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed in his investigative piece how some orphanage home owners sell items donated to them by benevolent individuals and organizations and use monies from the donations to enrich themselves to the neglect of the poor and needy children.

