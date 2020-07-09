NPP Regional Chairmen tour registration centres

Key political actors continue to visit the various registration centres in the on-going voters’ registration exercise being carried out by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to assess how the exercise is progressing and obtain first-hand information on challenges being encountered.

In the light of this, the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC and Mr. Thomas Adu Appiah, the Bono East Regional Chairman of the party have been touring various registration centres in their respective regions to apprise themselves with how the exercise is running.

Chairman Abronye D.C is accompanied by his Second Vice-Chairperson, Madam Doris Asoma who is also the Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme; Regional Secretary Kofi Ofosu Boateng; Kofi Darko, Deputy Regional Organizer; Shadrach Abrefa Mensa, Deputy Youth Organizer and the Director of Communications Asare Bediako Seth.

Violence-free exercise

No incident of violence or confusion had been recorded at any of the centres visited so far by Chairman Abronye and his team.

The regional NPP Chairman expressed satisfaction about the progress of the exercise so far and hoped that it would continue running smoothly till 6th August when the registration exercise is expected to end.

He was particularly happy about the peaceful atmosphere under which people were going through the process to get registered.

While appealing to Ghanaians to adhere strictly to coronavirus preventive measures, he urged all those who qualify but have still not registered to come out in their numbers to register and obtain their Voter’s ID card.

Chairman Adu Appiah, for his part has also been to a number of constituencies in the Bono East region in the company of other regional executives since the exercise began on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. At the Kintampo South constituency, for instance, Mr. Adu Appiah, who is popularly called Chairman Toma, toured places such as Jema, Kokuma, Paninamisa, Krutakyi.

Covid-19 protocols observed

Chairman Toma and his entourage observed that the registrants were conducting themselves in accordance with covid-19 protocols.

Interacting with them, the registrants commended the EC for the various safety measures put in place at the various registration centres in the area to ensure the safety of both the officials and the public.

The Regional Chairman advised them to take this exercise seriously as it opens a greater opportunity for every Ghanaian citizen to get registered and take part in the decision making of the country.

He also commended the security personnel on duty for exhibiting a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties as no report of any form of intimidation by any of them had been recorded so far in the Bono East region.