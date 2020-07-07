NDC Ho-Anlokordzi Branches Congratulate Jane Naana

Listen to article

The executives and the entire membership of the Ho-Anlokordzi Branches A, B, and C of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wish to congratulate Prof Jane Nana Agyemang on her nomination as the running mate of HE John Dramani Mahama.

We know your sterling performance as an educationist has earned you this befitting uplift in your political career.

Having known you as a caring, hardworking mother and academician, we do not doubt your ability to live up to your new responsibility.

It is our fervent prayer and hopes that you would work assiduously and live up to all expectations so as to win the heart of Ghanaians and help our flagbearer HE John Dramani Mahama wins the upcoming election come December 7th.

We will also like to caution you to live in the best of harmony with our flagbearer at all times.

We wish to assure you of our unflinching support and that of the good people of the Ho Central Constituency and Volta Region at large.

We also urge you to be fair, firm, and live up above reproach and discharge your duties dispassionately in order for NDC to rescue Ghanaians from this corrupt, scam, lazy and vindictive government.

Lastly, we would like to remind you to also concentrate your efforts in uniting all members of the NDC Party not forgetting the grassroots.

May the good Lord grant you strength, wisdom, and courage to succeed in your new capacity.

Never forget the good Lord who has brought you this far!

Long Live Ghana

Long Live Ho Central Constituency

Long Live Volta NDC

Signed:

COMMUNICATION OFFICERS.

MAWULI DZETROR

BABANTSI PATIENCE

GOHOHO RICHARD KOBLA