Mahama Picks Naana As Running Mate

Former President John Dramani Mahama has finally settled on former Minister of Education, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.

This finally brings to closure months of speculations on who partner the former President to snatch back power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His choice of Running Mate is unprecedented in the history of NDC as this represent the very first time a female has been selected to run on the party’s ticket as Running Mate, breaking the all-male female running mate syndrome.

He made the announcement at the party’s National Executive Committee today, Monday, July 6.

