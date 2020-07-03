Bawumia Tours Registration Centres In Walewale

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has visited some registration centres in Walewale the North East Region.

Dr Bawumia took the opportunity to register for his voters’ ID card at Kperiga Presby D/A primary school registration centre.

After going through the process to secure his votes ID card, he commended the Electoral Commission for strictly adhering to the health protocols at the res gust ration centre.

According to him, the right to vote is something citizens cannot take for granted regardless of the political party one belongs.

He urged the people of the North East Region to go out in their numbers and register for their voters’ ID card.

' I want to use this opportunity to ask everybody to take advantage of this voters registration exercise and ensure you register.”

The Vice President is expected to pay a courtesy call on Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sheriga, Overlord (Nayiri) of the Mamprugu Traditional Area to introduce himself to the Mamprugu King as the running mate to partner President Akufo Addo for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the 2020 general election.

---Daily Guide