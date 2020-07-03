Enough Of NPP, NDC Divisive And Deceptive Political Tricks---Independent Presidential Aspirant

"Arise Ghana Youth for your country, the nation demands your devotion now, more than ever. Our country is sinking and needs salvaging from this NPP, NDC duopoly," An Independent Presidential Aspirant, Mr. Samuel Ofori Ampofo has admonished Ghanaians.

Ahead of the December 7th Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana, Mr. Samuel Ofori Ampofo, wants Ghanaians to tell the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that 'Enough is Enough' by voting them out of parliament and the presidency.

He stated without mincing words that it is high time Ghanaians opened their eyes and come to terms with the truth that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the past three decades have pulled "grand divisive and deceptive political tricks" on them for far too long.

“Our forefathers survived before we became westernized and we can survive if we manage our resources well and are honest with our people. I know of all the negatives and loopholes within our economic system and set up, that discredit our financial administration leaving most of our people poor and behind. It is my intention and duty to boldly plug all these loopholes as urgent as may be required for our economic survival.

...Ghana at this point of our history needs dedicated and selfless individuals who would sacrifice to work under a merit oriented administrative condition. Conditions that would help us never again to go under harsh economic dictates of the IMF and the WORLD BANK.’"

Mr. Ofori Ampofo was addressing a section of the Ghana media at the Osu Presby on Republic Day Wednesday 1st July 2020 when he performed the official launch of his manifesto for the 2020 electioneering campaign.

His Manifesto document is dubbed 'Moving Ghana Away From Economic Slavery: A Gift For The People Of Ghana'

According to Mr. Ofori Ampofo, renewing the mandate of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP or voting back John Mahama's NDC at this year's elections will be a disaster throughout another four years.

He said NPP, NDC have always created avenues to steal money from the state any time they find themselves in power, and the useless 1992 constitution of the 4th Republic of Ghana which protects them has failed to punish them.

“These two parties are always voted into power only to supervise a CREATE, LOOT and SHARE and INCOMPETENT governments. The development of Ghana depends on each one of us but the framework requires the clear vision and determination of a selfless president including the executive team. I dedicate this Independent Presidential Campaign for Change to the suffering people of Ghana. Kwame Nkrumah did so much for Ghana but we were ungrateful to him. I believe God has given me the best recipe for Ghana's Economic Salvation and I also dedicate this to Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah whose vision saw Ghana develop under just a period of 9-years,” Mr. Ofori Ampofo underscored.

He said fast-forward 54 years after the overthrow of Dr. Nkrumah, Ghanaians are still groping in the dark for the right prescription while people continue to live under deplorable conditions.

"I also challenge all other Ghanaians to have an unwavering change of mind towards those who have run this country down, making economic conditions very harsh and life unbearable. If NPP, NDC have not made any impact in your lives after 28 years what will you lose voting against their Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates for change in 2020".

Mr. Samuel Ofori Ampofo is a native of Asuom in the Eastern region of Ghana and Kubease in the Ashanti region.

He is the son of a peasant farmer trained as an Engineer, a Manager and a Farmer, and an astute Businessman.

He co-founded the Ghana National Party (GNP) in 2008, as a potential alternative to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).