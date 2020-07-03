Voter ID Card With 1702 Date Was A Typo – EC Clarifies

Listen to article

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the voter ID card with a date of 1702 was a typing error.

According to the Commission, the said ID card bears the name of one Abukari Osumanu “with the date of 1702.”

The Commission says in a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, that the Commission has traced the said card to the polling station with the code M133502 in Tamale.

The EC says its Northern Regional Director has confirmed that the problem was a typo.

“The card has since been corrected and re-issued to the applicant,” the EC statement indicated.

It says it has been the practice at registration centres for applicants to be provided with the typed-out forms to check and verify their details before the cards are finally issued.

---Daily Guide