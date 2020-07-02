Voter Registration: Akufo-Addo Urged To Summon IGP, EC Boss Over Lack Of Social Distancing

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) wants President Akufo Addo to order the Electoral Commission (EC) and the police service to execute their duties effectively during the ongoing new voters' registration exercise.

BPS said the non-compliance to social distancing and other COVID-19 preventive measures are as a result of the failure of the EC and the Police service to act.

The Executive Director for BPS, Nana Yaw Akwadaa in a Citi News interview said the two institutions must be called out for neglecting their duty of ensuring that the registration process is not chaotic.

He said the lives of citizens must be protected hence their call.

“The Institutions are pretending that everything is alright when they know actually that everything is not alright and I think this is where we want to call out so that we can protect the citizens. The institutional ostrichism is what we need to call it. We need to call out the EC, the IGP and his officers. We need to call on the Commander-in-Chief to summon these two institutions to his office and ensure that they discharge themselves responsibly,” he said.

The registration process has been chaotic at some polling stations as the hundreds of registrants fail to observe social distancing.

Other centres do not mandatorily ask registrants to wash their hands or properly wear their face mask.

Observe COVID-19 protocols

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay is urging Ghanaians queuing at various registrations centres for their voter ID cards to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He reports that registrants are flouting the safety protocols adding that registrants must consciously ensure that they strictly observe the preventive guidelines.

“There is a little problem over the COVID-19 and observance of the social distancing. Sometimes there is a rush and that is not the best thing to do and we are urging all to keep or observe the protocols and stick to it.”

---citinewsroom