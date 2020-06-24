Supreme Court Stops Woyome From Starting Fresh Action At High Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck out an application by the state seeking leave of the court to acquire properties owned by Alfred Agbesi Woyome, a businessman.

The five member panel presided over by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah noted that the Attorney General's application for leave for acquisition based on order 45 clause (5) was unnecessary.

According to the court the state could mobilize funds and buy Woyome's properties before handing them over to any state institution.

Mr. Godred Yeboah Dame, a Deputy Attorney General, therefore withdrew the application for leave for acquisition and the SC struck it out as withdrawn.

The five member panel further put on hold a fresh writ filed at the General Jurisdiction (High Court Division) in which Woyome is contending that his fundamental human rights was being breached.

It noted that Woyome could not initiate a fresh action at the Trial court (High Court) when the matter is before an SC which is an “execution court.”

“The application is hereby struck out as withdrawn. Suit number HR/0047/2020, Agbesi Woyome verses the Registrar, General Jurisdiction, the Auctioneer, Citi Max Accra, be stayed completely.”

It further directed Mr. Osafo Buabeng, counsel who represented Woyome in Court to take steps to have the action stayed.

The motion for leave of the court by the Attorney General was based on the fact that auctioneers were unable to sell the properties because of the fear that they could be returned to him in case there is a change in government.

The AG is therefore praying the court to have Woyome's property transferred to the National Security.

Woyome owes the state about GHC47.2 million and the sale of his properties was to settle his indebtedness.

On July 29, 2014, the court ordered Woyome to refund GHC51.2 million on basis that he obtained the money through invalid contracts between the state and Waterville Holdings Limited in the year 2016.

However the sale of Woyome's properties has not been materialized.

This is because potential buyers are reportedly afraid to purchase the properties because they feel the properties may be restored to Woyome in the future.

Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security Minister, made this known in a letter dated March 4, this year and addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

The letter made reference to the Supreme Court's order to have the properties of Mr. Woyome auctioned to settle judgment debt.

The assets in question included two mansions at Trassaco Estate, a house at Kpehe where he resides, an office complex of Anator Holdings, residential building at Abelemkpe and a stone quarry in the Eastern Region including its plants and equipment.

---GNA