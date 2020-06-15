Media General Celebrates Ghanaian Fathers

Listen to article

On Sunday 21st June 2020, the world will be celebrating this year’s edition of Father’s Day, a day set aside to honour fatherhood, paternal bonds, and an occasion for the showcase of the love and gratitude people bear for their fathers.

Leading Ghanaian media company, Media General is marking this year’s Father’s Day by inviting members of the general public to celebrate Ghanaian fathers and all other men playing the role of fathers in the lives of people who are not their biological children.

For this purpose, Media General is using its radio and television subsidiaries; TV3 Network, Onua TV, 3FM and Akoma FM to highlight the important role fathers play in keeping the family intact and the society going.

TV3 Network and Onua TV are running the “Flex with Daddy” and “Me Papa Nie” campaigns respectively. 3FM has launched “Father’s Biggest Tale Promo” and Kumasi based Akoma FM is behind the “Agya Pa, Aseda Nie” campaign.

Members of the general public interested in participating in TV3’s “Flex with Daddy” and Onua TV’s “Me Papa Nie” are to take a picture with their fathers or any father figure in their lives, add the most captivating caption plus the hashtag #flexwithdaddy or #mepapanie and send to the TV3 social media pages (@TV3Ghana) on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or Onua TV social media pages (@OnuaTV) on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To participate in 3FM’s “My Father’s Exaggerated Tale”, you can share an amazing story your father told you on the 3FM Facebook page and Twitter handle. For Akoma FM’s “Agya Pa, Aseda Nie”, send through a special message to your father on Akoma 87.9 FM on Facebook or call into the special Father’s Day programme on Sunday 21st June from 12:30pm to 3pm to win amazing prizes.

Around the world, fathers mean the world to their families and there is absolutely nothing else on the surface of the earth which can be compared to the care and deep love fathers have for their children and wives. Don’t miss the opportunity being provided by Media General to celebrate fathers and also win some wonderful prizes.

The Media General Father’s Day campaign is in partnership with Kasapreko Company Limited, Sheelz Place and Holy Trinity and Health Farm.