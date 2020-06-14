ModernGhanalogo

14.06.2020

Pay Attention To Your Health – Akufo-Addo Tells Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo is encouraging Ghanaians to pay serious attention to their health as coronavirus spreads across the country.

He urged them to seek immediate medical service if they start to experience certain health conditions, including cold, high temperature, as well as sore throat.

He noted that there is nothing shameful to testing positive.

He reiterated his call on Ghanaians to eat healthy food.

He particularly urged residents of Greater Accra, and Ashanti Region to pay serious attention to their health.

“Our survival is in our own hands,” he said.

He noted that overcoming the virus will require each and every Ghanaian taking responsibility of their health and respecting the safety protocols of the coronavirus.

—Daily Guide

