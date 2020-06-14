Expose on Fake Prophets By Kennedy Agyapong is in The Right Direction-Prophet Says

The leader and Founder of the House of Prayer For All Nations Family in Cape Coast, Prophet Nana Yaw Blessing has said that he has no problem with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for his recent expose on Fake Prophets in our country.

He revealed that most of the things Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has said about some pastors in Ghana are things "those of us who are men of God know are true". He further added that these are things other pastors ought to have been saying but not a non pastor but was quick to add that if "a pastor had embarked on this expose he would would have been seen as someone who wants to collapse a colleagues church in order to lift his own".

He was speaking to D. C. Kwame Kwakye of GBC Radio Central today Saturday 14th June, 2020 on a programme dubbed "About Life" on the topic "Assessing The Current Revelations About Fake Prophets In Ghana".

Prophet Nana Yaw Blessing however cautioned Hon. Agyapong to be careful because "if those pastors are fake then they have powers that they are relying on and would use same against him" but if he is doing it on principle and in line with elevating God's work and getting all fake pastors out, then he shall be protected by God Almighty".

He asserted that "there are fake and genuine pastors but believes when all is done and dusted people of God would have heeded to the Honourable's call and be awakened". He continued that "for how long would Hon Kennedy Agyapong continue to do this but he hopes all his efforts wouldn't be in vain and that Ghanaians would be enlightened to be able to decipher between fake and genuine men of God."

In concluding the discussion the prophet said God is a spirit and all those who worship him must do so in spirit and in truth." If a prophet does anything for you and it instantaneously happens in the physical, then you should know that that prophet is fake". "God doesn't work like that" he averred.