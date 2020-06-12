NPP Primaries: Former MP Confident In Manso-Nkwanta

Ms. Grace Addo, an aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate for the Manso-Nkwanta Constituency, has appealed to the delegates in the upcoming primaries to again, repose their confidence in her by voting for her.

Ms. Addo, who was a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, said she had been tried and tested by the people, and they had the opportunity again to bring her back to continue what she started in the past.

“I have been there before on two occasions and know what it takes to further transform the Constituency for the better if given the nod,” she stated.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Manso-Nkwanta, Ms. Addo described her endorsement by the Party to run in the primaries, as good omen for the people, given her track record in the area of education, health, infrastructural development and grassroots party mobilization in the Constituency.

“Thank God I was not disqualified from contesting the primaries as anticipated by my detractors, and for me, this is the first sign of victory,” she told the GNA in an interview at Manso-Nkwanta in the Amansie-West District.

She is contesting in the primaries alongside the incumbent MP, Mr. Joseph Albert Quarm, Mr. Owusu Mensah, Mr. George Obeng, and Mr. Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom.

Ms. Addo lost by a single vote to the incumbent MP in the last parliamentary primaries.

She told the GNA that working to improve the socio-economic lives of the people remained her priority.

Ms. Addo advocated for a healthy campaign by all the parliamentary aspirants in the Constituency devoid of personal attacks, saying “we need to tell the constituents what we are capable of doing for their own good”.

—GNA