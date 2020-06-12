Akufo-Addo Gives 50 Isuzu Vehicles To NCCE To Boost Public Education On COVID-19

President Akufo-Addo has given the National Commission for Civic Education, 50 Isuzu vehicles through the Office of the Chief of Staff to support the Commission’s public education campaign on COVID-19.

A sum of GHS2,517,000 has also been released to the Commission to facilitate its work on COVID-19 across the country.

Chairperson of the NCCE, Ms. Josephine Nkrumah during a brief handing over of the vehicles to beneficiary regional and district offices was very thankful to the President for personally taking interest in the work of the Commission.

She said President Akufo-Addo has shown goodwill to resource the NCCE and this is a gesture the Commission and members of staff appreciate.

Ms. Nkrumah said there is so much the NCCE can do to stir-up civic consciousness among citizens of Ghana, unfortunately, the lack of resources and tools remain a set back for the Commission to reach out to the larger population.

” We at the Commission are also thankful to Civil Society Organisations in Ghana, the media and the people of Ghana who passionately advocated that NCCE be resourced to educate citizens on COVID-19 and more importantly intensify civic education in Ghana.

Ms. Nkrumah said, “the work of the civic educator in the next three months is critical and I charge all officers of the Commission to work hard in our collective fight against COVID-19”.

She however cautioned drivers and users of the vehicles to take care of the vehicles as if they were their own.

“Government has loaned these vehicles to us for only three months and we must be mindful that the image, integrity and reputation of the Commission will be at stake if we mishandle these vehicles. Let’s ensure that we return these loaned vehicles to Government in the state that they came,” she added.

The NCCE urged all Ghanaians to continue to religiously adhere to all the safety protocols to help contain the spread of the global pandemic.

“The future of Ghana is in our hands, together let’s kick coronavirus out of our country,” the NCCE Chairperson advised.

Present at the ceremony were, Deputy Chairman, Operations, Mr. Samuel Asare Akuamoah, Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Joyce Afutu, and her Deputy Mrs. Rita Tetteh, transport officers and drivers from the regions.