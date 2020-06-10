COVID-19: Ghana Cases Hit 10,201 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Some 291 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana. The new cases have pushed the country’s case count to 10,201. This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Meanwhile, some 110 persons who tested positive for the disease have recovered pushing the recoveries count to 3,755. —citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
COVID-19: Ghana Cases Hit 10,201
Some 291 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana.
The new cases have pushed the country’s case count to 10,201.
This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Meanwhile, some 110 persons who tested positive for the disease have recovered pushing the recoveries count to 3,755.
—citinewsroom